Pope to make appearances online amid worldwide coronavirus concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000 globally Pope Francis has canceled his regular appearances in public to avoid crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:43Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus Pope Francis has canceled his regular appearances in public to stop crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican...

Reuters 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this