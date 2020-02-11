Global  

Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday. Alejandro Pozuelo swept the ball wide to Richie Laryea, whose cross deflected off defender Ronald Mataritta to the far corner of the goal for Achara […]
