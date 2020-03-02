Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York City > U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York 00:50

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY [Video]Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY

A state of emergency has been declared.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:50Published

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Global death toll crosses 3000, New York reports first confirmed case


Indian Express Also reported by •Reuters

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida Fatalities

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida FatalitiesWatch VideoThe U.S. death toll from coronavirus has risen to 17, as Florida officials confirmed Friday that two more people died of the virus. Both had...
Newsy Also reported by •CBC.caReuters IndiaMid-DayReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

euclidesr71

@euclidesr7 RT @Jerusalem_Post: As the number of confirmed #coronavirus cases in New York rose to 89, @NYGovCuomo issued a declaration of emergency. ht… 48 seconds ago

MaritaLeane

☕️ Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises #Coronavirus https://t.co/h285o9bViP Do… https://t.co/P7PMFwiTfw 2 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency) has been published on Good News -… https://t.co/vv5ehXGAfI 2 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus: US death toll from coronavirus hits 19 as capital Washington DC reports first case https://t.co/OLQ3Pwdacq 2 minutes ago

perreaux

Les Perreaux RT @globeandmail: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency https://t.co/Kg6MyQ2RTw https://t.co/vUWCjZZ3gM 2 minutes ago

Chan1031Nick

nick chan RT @amnestyusa: As the coronavirus death toll rises, the Chinese government continues to clamp down on activists attempting to share inform… 5 minutes ago

cupidsladyJed1

GOP must go! #ImpeachTrump #FBR, Blue all the way! RT @essenviews: The US death toll from the virus has increased with 19 people dying, 16 of whom lived in Washington state. In total, the US… 5 minutes ago

IsabelVillalon1

Isabel Villalon RT @YuanTalks: Mainland #China on Sunday reported 44 new cases of #coronavirus, down from 99 a day earlier. That brings the total number of… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.