Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Sam Merrill's late 3-pointer lifted Utah State past San Diego State in the Mountain West title game, clinching the Aggies an NCAA tournament berth.
Recent related news from verified sources

Utah St. stuns SDSU late to punch tourney ticket

Sam Merrill scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including a contested 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to lift Utah State to a 59-56 victory over No. 5...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX Sports CBS Sports Seattle Times

College basketball's winners and losers: San Diego State and Baylor stumble, Duke rises

San Diego State is among Saturday's losers after essentially seeing its chances of a No. 1 seed evaporate with the MWC final loss to Utah State.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports Seattle Times Reuters

