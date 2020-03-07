#ThisIsTheConversation Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State https://t.co/SY6SmS2FM9 3 minutes ago Team Albert Utah State Becomes First NCAA Tournament Team With Stunning Win Over San Diego State https://t.co/sMouR2cdu5 Via @USATODAY 46 minutes ago md jitu Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State https://t.co/9P5ku5sbPp 1 hour ago VCSSports Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State https://t.co/FPWx6lgwAy 1 hour ago soccerman Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State Sam Merrill's late 3-pointer… https://t.co/O7CVKEHpjW 2 hours ago soccerman Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State Sam Merrill's late 3-pointer… https://t.co/yDyuobgYDl 2 hours ago Times of News Europe Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State https://t.co/kIfgwjXbHP 2 hours ago DSMWcom Utah State becomes first NCAA tournament team with stunning win over San Diego State https://t.co/cqyCUIENIb 2 hours ago