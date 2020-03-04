Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns

Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
WHITEHORSE, Yukon (AP) — The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were schedule to begin March 16 in Whitehorse. The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon’s acting chief medical […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’ 00:52

 As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju [Video]New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju

New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner: Coronavirus spread could keep fans from attending games [Video]Milwaukee Bucks co-owner: Coronavirus spread could keep fans from attending games

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told CNBC Tuesday that it could get to the point of keeping fans from attending games.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns

The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak
FOX Sports

Arctic Winter Games cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games have been cancelled due to concerns about novel coronavirus.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

NetworksManager

Bruce Porter, Jr. RT @WBHChannel: @NetworksManager @JHUNursing Do not go to any gatherings. https://t.co/pEZlTCwZgb 52 minutes ago

WBHChannel

WelcomeBackHome @NetworksManager @JHUNursing Do not go to any gatherings. https://t.co/pEZlTCwZgb 53 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns https://t.co/piuY2V2OLK 3 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns https://t.co/ca61GpS0g4 #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

bulkUSBchargers

Waikiki Wanda They canceled the Arctic Winter Games up in the Yukon Territory 3 hours ago

rots_ricky

Ricky Rots @itsTim_eh @Alamento17 Arctic winter games canceled in Whitehorse due to Corona virus threat 3 hours ago

akstierwalt

akstierwalt RT @Ch2KTUU: The 2020 Arctic Winter Games are being canceled due to the coronavirus. https://t.co/oENDDpwdBF 4 hours ago

SignorSue

Sue Signor RT @FDNMeditor: BREAKING: Arctic Winter Games in Yukon canceled to due coronavirus fears https://t.co/n4ImVhvM6n via @newsminer 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.