Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
As catastrophe turns to recovery, thousands of volunteers deployed in Nashville to aid in tornado cleanup efforts Saturday.
News video: Cleanup efforts continue in North Nashville

 Volunteers spent the day helping those impacted in North Nashville by the deadly tornado

Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson [Video]Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson

The cleanup continues in Donelson, where the neighborhood surrounding Donelson Christian Academy was hit especially hard.

Pator remembers couple killed in deadly tornado [Video]Pator remembers couple killed in deadly tornado

Volunteers spent the day helping those impacted in North Nashville by the deadly tornado

'Very strong' tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine

At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an...
Reuters

