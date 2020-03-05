Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy confirms lockdown

Asia Reynolds RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Infection cases top 100,000 worldwide • Nearly 3,500 dead • Outbreak in China appears to be slowin… 15 seconds ago 15 Minute News Coronavirus updates: Italy locks down much of the country's north; US death toll hits 19 https://t.co/BkzQJlQZ4C #News 41 seconds ago Eugene V. Debs RT @TheStranger: Uber will offer compensation to drivers impacted by COVID-19. Drivers diagnosed with the coronavirus qualify for up to 14… 2 minutes ago Jorge A. Mussuto Top story: Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll rises to 19; testing totals unclear; Italy’s numbers spike - T… https://t.co/aM3HMewfoF 2 minutes ago Ginger Underwood RT @NBCNews: LATEST: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 233 in Italy, as it tries to contain the outbreak centered in the Lombardy region… 6 minutes ago Christina Burton Live updates: CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus; Italy considers locking down center of outbreak https://t.co/bOGRrqk5PY 6 minutes ago