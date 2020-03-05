Global  

Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy confirms lockdown

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is putting a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. All the latest coronavirus updates here.
News video: Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases

Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases 02:32

 The coronavirus outbreak outside China is deepening, but the WHO says the world's understanding of the virus is growing.

