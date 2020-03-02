Global  

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York

Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York 03:08

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 89; TV 10/55's John Dias reports.

Governor To Seniors: Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Governor To Seniors: Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning older residents to reconsider attending any public gatherings. He also announced that outside visitors will be temporarily banned from New Rochelle nursing homes and senior..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:56Published

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY [Video]Confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS up to 89, none in WNY

A state of emergency has been declared.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Global death toll crosses 3000, New York reports first confirmed case


Indian Express Also reported by •Reuters

Thailand, Indonesia report new infections: Virus update

The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surged past 3,000. New cases were reported in Thailand and across the US, and two global capitals -- New...
Bangkok Post


