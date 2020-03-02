lnOrOut @jameshamblin Looks like 800 deaths when they started the new hospitals "Fatalities from the Wuhan virus climbed p… https://t.co/2ccisCFaJi 16 seconds ago เมื่อฟ้าสีทอง #ป่ารอยต่อ RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #Italy to close all schools and universities for at least 2 weeks, as the death toll from #COVID19 surged to… 3 minutes ago 𝑾𝒊𝒔𝒆𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒄 U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency https://t.co/9gkgFGHJbU 4 minutes ago Juan Enriquez RT @AndyBiotech: #COVID19 South Korea more encouraging signs - Lowest number of daily new case # since 2/26 - Total cases: 6767➡️7134 - Dea… 4 minutes ago lehimesa RT @TheStranger: Uber will offer compensation to drivers impacted by COVID-19. Drivers diagnosed with the coronavirus qualify for up to 14… 5 minutes ago E.Reyes RT @SarahBCalif: @joncoopertweets @realDonaldTrump 2 die from coronavirus in Florida, raising US death toll to 17 - ABC News via @ABC - htt… 6 minutes ago ယေဝသုန္ RT @Stevie_Gonzalez: #Italy poised to place the whole region of #Lombardy under #quarantine Reports in from 1) Telegraph & 2) Guardian #cor… 9 minutes ago The Big Tweet RT @ReutersUS: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency https://t.co/Bh45WpOoyj https://t.co/KG4FPkL6Cn 10 minutes ago