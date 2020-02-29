'I'm not concerned at all': Donald Trump not worried by Washington cases

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort..

Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states. As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US. But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best'.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published 18 hours ago