Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The way Biden won should terrify the Trump campaign

The way Biden won should terrify the Trump campaign

The Age Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Not only did Biden rack up much-needed delegates, he disproved Sanders' case for his candidacy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter 01:01

 Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line in a campaign speech and not the whole part. Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Trent Copeland reacts to the first coronavirus-related lawsuit against a cruise line [Video]

Trent Copeland reacts to the first coronavirus-related lawsuit against a cruise line

Attorney Trent Copeland joins Larry King on PoliticKING to react to the first coronavirus-related lawsuit against a cruise line and weigh in on President Trump's reelection campaign suing CNN for..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 08:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden Campaign Rips Fox’s Ed Henry for Promoting Gaffe Fabricated By Team Trump: ‘Doing Trump’s Bidding’

The *Joe Biden* camp is blasting Fox News anchor *Ed Henry* for helping the Trump campaign smear Biden by grilling campaign spokeswoman *Kate Bedingfield* about...
Mediaite

‘Disgusting Smear’: Biden Spox Clashes With Ed Henry Over Trump Campaign Questioning Biden’s Fitness

Fox News anchor Ed Henry and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's 2020 campaign communication's director Kate Bedingfield clashed Weseday on Americ's...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrianPerriraz

Brian Perriraz @rrock83571156 @DavidSw37619327 @PDauriaPA @WilkowMajority @GuastellaSteven @realDonaldTrump What investigation did… https://t.co/PnonJnAKcx 4 hours ago

rrock83571156

rickrock @BrianPerriraz @DavidSw37619327 @PDauriaPA @WilkowMajority @GuastellaSteven @realDonaldTrump I don’t care about a p… https://t.co/ArC2DC8UJo 5 hours ago

FlippingUpset

FlippingOut RT @MaxBoot: Biden finished 4th in Iowa and 5th in New Hampshire, and since 1972 no candidate has won a major party’s nomination without fi… 3 days ago

aaomidi

Amir Omidi Biden has absolutely no chance to win against Trump and this should terrify ALL of you Bidenites. But it's okay,… https://t.co/vNhudzigtz 4 days ago

AHdaydreamer81

Andrew Haygood @stevendeknight The problem is Biden is a return to old establishment. He will go right back to status quo and will… https://t.co/PJSJh8hPtQ 4 days ago

anthonyharperkk

Anthony Harper @benshapiro Which should terrify Trump supporters. Hillary still won the popular vote, and about 70,000 votes over… https://t.co/kyhT1UhxtK 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.