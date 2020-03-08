Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils used a big second period to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 Saturday night. Fredrik Claesson and John Hayden also scored, and Damon Severson and Dakota Merkis each had two assists to help the Devils improve to 6-1-2 […]

