A man with coronavirus in Hobart ignored self-isolate instructions and worked at a hotel

💧ReSisterHood. RT @abcnews: #BREAKING: Authorities say a man with coronavirus ignored instructions to self-isolate pending test results, instead working s… 4 seconds ago David RT @abcnews: Hobart man who tested positive for coronavirus ignored direction to self-isolate and went to work at hotel https://t.co/pA7zk4… 3 minutes ago Kristy Hayward RT @SBSNews: A man in Hobart who tested positive to coronavirus worked at a major hotel in the city while he was meant to be self-quarantin… 3 minutes ago Navi Bee RT @jacket1962: Hobart man who tested positive for coronavirus ignored direction to self-isolate and went to work at hotel https://t.co/4MX… 9 minutes ago 𝐆𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐛 RT @abchobart: Hobart man who tested positive for coronavirus ignored direction to self-isolate and went to work at hotel https://t.co/oqqY… 14 minutes ago