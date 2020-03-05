Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy imposes region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy imposes region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting new measures to stave off the outbreak. Rome has enacted sweeping measures to limit mobility and assembly in the region of Lombardy and 11 nearby provinces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus 02:13

 Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting considerations for a region-wide quarantine. Sweeping restrictions could limit mobility and...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region rises to 98 from 73: official

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

RamZar1

RamZar Italy imposes region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy https://t.co/7Vz5cyYc8F 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.