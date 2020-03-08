Journeyman Helenius stuns previously unbeaten Kownacki

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — For one round in just his second fight in the United States, the Nordic Nightmare lived up to his nickname. Finland’s Robert Helenius stunned heavily favored Adam Kownacki with a powerful barrage in the fourth round Saturday night, stopping the previously undefeated heavyweight in a WBA eliminator at the Barclays Center. […] 👓 View full article

