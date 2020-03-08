Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Journeyman Helenius stuns previously unbeaten Kownacki

Journeyman Helenius stuns previously unbeaten Kownacki

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — For one round in just his second fight in the United States, the Nordic Nightmare lived up to his nickname. Finland’s Robert Helenius stunned heavily favored Adam Kownacki with a powerful barrage in the fourth round Saturday night, stopping the previously undefeated heavyweight in a WBA eliminator at the Barclays Center. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode https://t.co/hSs6hgz2i5 Finland's Robert Helenius stunned heavily favored Adam Kownacki with a powerful barrage in… https://t.co/YdczlCJJ21 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.