Venice, Milan on lockdown as Italy announces sweeping quarantine

Hammersgirl RT @BillNeelyNBC: Up to 16 million people are about to be locked down by Italy’s Gov’t. The cities of Milan, Venice,Parma & Modena will be… 1 minute ago

Travis Vymos @okaishawty Well not sure what you're going to do when you get there https://t.co/MZfEryaTlM 2 minutes ago

MAGA Cynthia RT @BLNadeau: It cannot be understated just how drastic the measures of containment Italy seems about to pass, nothing short of a Wuhan-sty… 3 minutes ago

magdalena osumi 💁🏼‍♀️ RT @bopanc: A map of #Italy's regions that will be likely put under a policed lockdown tomorrow in a desperate attempt to stop the #coronav… 4 minutes ago

Greenspaceguy Italy locks down North after spike in daily cases https://t.co/cjjRQx7Pwy 4 minutes ago

Charlene Shannon RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: The Italian government on Sunday took the most drastic measures yet to try and stop the rapid spread of the coronavi… 6 minutes ago