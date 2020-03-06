Global  

Coronavirus: At least four dead in China quarantine hotel collapse

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The search for survivors goes on at the Quanzhou hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility.
News video: China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses 02:22

 Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left..

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Four confirmed dead from collapsed China hotel used as quarantine site

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the...
Reuters

News24.com | Coronavirus: China quarantine hotel collapse kills four

Footage circulating on Twitter-like Weibo showed rescue workers searching the ruins of the Xinjia hotel in the dark as they reassured a woman trapped under heavy...
News24

