Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad

Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
In 2018, Maruthi Rao allegedly hired assassins to kill Pranay who married his daughter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Maruthi Rao, prime accused in Dalit youth’s murder, found dead

Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao (52), the prime accused in the ‘honour killing’ of a Dalit youth, P. Pranay Kumar, in Miryalaguda, was found dead in a room at
Hindu


Tweets about this

Rajesh_2025

RAJESH KACHCHHAVA Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad https://t.co/b40GuPf4fC 7 hours ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad https://t.co/Ulwf8hUJ7d https://t.co/WCh4VH1kTF 9 hours ago

subraathyd

G S Subrahmanyam RT @iAbhinayD: Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in #Hyderabad - The Hindu @THHyderabad @the_hindu https://t.co/bhI5wcNjhR 9 hours ago

iAbhinayD

Abhinay Deshpande|అభినయ్ देशपांडे Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in #Hyderabad - The Hindu @THHyderabad @the_hindu https://t.co/bhI5wcNjhR 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.