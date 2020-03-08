Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s Galaxy home debut

Global  

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy and spoil Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s home debut Saturday night. Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan got a nice run up the right side of the box and made a perfect centering pass to Ricketts, who […]
