Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UW Huskies wrap regular season with win at Wildcats and a road sweep in Arizona

UW Huskies wrap regular season with win at Wildcats and a road sweep in Arizona

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Washington men's basketball team defeated Arizona 69-63 and will meet the Wildcats again Wednesday in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 tournament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mariah Lopez wants to win for Arizona [Video]Mariah Lopez wants to win for Arizona

Mariah Lopez warms up for the Wildcats

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First half dooms Arizona basketball in loss to Washington Huskies

As it did during a close win in Seattle earlier this season, Arizona struggled to adjust to Washington's zone defense Saturday but this time it took too...
azcentral.com

Last-place Cal upsets No. 13 Arizona women on road, 55-54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaelyn Brown’s putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted last-place California to a 55-54 win over No. 13 Arizona on Sunday in a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

KyleGehler

Kyle Gehler RT @SeaTimesSports: Two days after its first Pac-12 road win, UW wrapped the regular season with a sweep of the Arizona schools. Next up… 2 hours ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports RT @AlecDietz: Washington was able to close out its second-straight win on the road in Tucson, 69-63, winning back-to-back games for the fi… 4 hours ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Two days after its first Pac-12 road win, UW wrapped the regular season with a sweep of the Arizona schools. Next… https://t.co/N5NQ9wbU7u 5 hours ago

AlecDietz

Alec Dietz Washington was able to close out its second-straight win on the road in Tucson, 69-63, winning back-to-back games f… https://t.co/RrWordqQOT 5 hours ago

TucsonStar

Arizona Daily Star The Wildcats wrap up the regular season with the visiting Huskies, March 7, 2020. https://t.co/zysWKUxbMg 7 hours ago

CarlAdamec

carl adamec Megan Walker (@_megwalker3) makes closing statement for AAC Player of the Year (USF coach Jose Fernandez believes)… https://t.co/yliqhEHkmM 5 days ago

JI_sports

@JI_sports From @CarlAdamec: Walker peaking as @UConnWBB close regular season in style with rout of USF https://t.co/HM6fdCsil6 5 days ago

Cameronfrost55

Cameron RT @mpsh_huskies: Huskies travel to CBS Arena for a crucial tilt with the Pioneers tonight @hockey_qe . Come out and support the boys in bl… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.