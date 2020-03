mohd @narendramodi sir i want to request you please pass a women bill in loksabha, as a gift to all women 50% reservatio… https://t.co/fecJInMkMo 15 seconds ago Nitin H. Jadhav RT @waglenikhil: Why women's reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Sitaram Yechury | India News - Times of India https://t.co/3… 59 seconds ago Being human RT @RangDeTiranga: In BJP rule:- Cows are more safer than Women. Women/Girls are beaten up by Police. Modi & his Cabinet Ministers follo… 2 minutes ago Vairam RT @geetv79: @RahulGandhi "Women in India can be truly empowered only when the attitude towards them changes" Does 21st century India beli… 2 minutes ago nikhil wagle Why women's reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Sitaram Yechury | India News - Times of India https://t.co/3ieK0b3dxo 2 minutes ago Sandeep Seth RT @MahilaCongress: Women have more than proved themselves in governance in the Panchayati Raj system and Urban local bodies. It is time PM… 3 minutes ago Comfortably Numb Thr is a plethora of Parliamentarians showring Women wd gr8 words on d #InternationalWomensDay Why then the Women's… https://t.co/7bvklxaLbL 3 minutes ago mohd @narendramodi @MalvikaIyer Sir i want to request you to please pass a women bill in loksabha as women day gift for… https://t.co/2LYo7AmFLp 4 minutes ago