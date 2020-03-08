Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koskinen made 46 saves and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Vegas. Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan also scored for […] 👓 View full article

