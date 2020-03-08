Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place

Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koskinen made 46 saves and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Vegas. Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan also scored for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place

Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st placeKoskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place
FOX Sports

Koskinen makes 46 saves as Oilers take down Blue Jackets

Mikko Koskinen made 46 saves and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday to move into a tie...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.