'SNL': Rachel Dratch's 'Debbie Downer' ruins a wedding reception with coronavirus talk

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
"Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch reprised her infamous "Debbie Downer" act in a coronavirus-focused skit.
