'SNL': Rachel Dratch's 'Debbie Downer' ruins a wedding reception with coronavirus talk

Matthew Ream RT @kathleen_hanley: me when i heard rachel dratch’s voice and instantly realized it was about to be a debbie downer sketch #SNL https://t.… 42 seconds ago

TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 RT @THR: A mysterious person, donning a gas mask, takes a seat with the wedding guests only to reveal herself as #SNL favorite Debbie Downe… 2 minutes ago

Cori Stoddard Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch) on @nbcsnl was Not a downer. 😄 2 minutes ago

‎️‍🌈sunny day I always support more Rachel Dratch. I remember watching the Debbie Downer sketch LIVE, before youtube even exist… https://t.co/GqXROPbHkI 3 minutes ago

seal team and patriot RT @THR: In #SNL, Rachel Dratch reprised her role as Debbie Downer to bring wedding guests down with talk about #coronavirus, Donald Trump… 3 minutes ago

Terrence L. Blackwell 'SNL:' Debbie Downer Takes on Coronavirus, #MeToo, Trump https://t.co/t7jg3BfkqA via @thr 9 minutes ago

Adrienne Campbell RT @KayGro27: #SNL bringing Debbie Downer back tonight is a highlight of my week. Rachel Dratch is a gift. https://t.co/tJrBvK5s2K 13 minutes ago