TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — King Guillermo won the $351,000 Tampa Bay Derby by 4 3/4 lengths on Saturday for owner Victor Martinez, a five-time All-Star in Major League Baseball. The 3-year-old colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. However, King Guillermo isn’t nominated to the Triple Crown series, so Martinez would need to […] 👓 View full article