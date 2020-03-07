Global  

Italy locks down, China quarantine hotel collapses: Virus update

Bangkok Post Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of deaths from the coronavirus outside China edged toward 500, pushing governments and airlines around the world to curtail travel to and from heavily affected areas.
News video: China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses 02:22

 Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China [Video]Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Recent related news from verified sources

Four die at collapsed China quarantine site; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the...
Reuters

Six die at collapsed China quarantine site; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Six people have died and 28 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the...
Reuters

