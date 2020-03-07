Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia national cricket team > Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia beat India at MCG

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia beat India at MCG

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Australia demolish India by 85 runs to win their fifth Women's T20 World Cup title in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag [Video]Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

Australia defeated India by 85 runs to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.
DNA Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSBSJust JaredNews24

T20 WC Final Live: Deepti scalps Gardner, Lanning

Stay updated with Times of India to get live score updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match between India Women and Australia Women
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.