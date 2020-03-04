James Stuart @woltersworld what you think of Coronavirus from China spreading world as Italy are in shutdown....UK has 5 deaths… https://t.co/KhQ2jZzRIv 59 minutes ago F.Keita⚽ 🇬🇳 Italy’s top soccer league just shutdown indefinitely due to the corona virus outbreak meanwhile Americans are cluel… https://t.co/NA1TZYt2Jd 4 hours ago misterdoom RT @caelisangelus: Italy coronavirus shutdown: what the emergency measures mean But in Belgium we just have a gripe! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/… 6 hours ago Angelus caelis 🇮🇱 Italy coronavirus shutdown: what the emergency measures mean But in Belgium we just have a gripe! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/7al4bVg6eM 6 hours ago Stephani Shelton Effectively the tourist areas of Rome are shutdown also: Via @euronews: Italy coronavirus shutdown: wh… https://t.co/AK4g2lIxMC 14 hours ago Mia💙Peace ⏳ RT @MonicaPerezShow: When they call on “faith-leaders” to do their bidding, they get what they ask for! ⁦@freedomactradio⁩ (feel free to as… 22 hours ago 只野アザラシ Via @euronews: Italy coronavirus shutdown: what the emergency measures mean https://t.co/BLZu5I0ViC 1 day ago Y_Mukai Via @euronews: Italy coronavirus shutdown: what the emergency measures mean https://t.co/pXBe4b6SF3 1 day ago