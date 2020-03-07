Global  

Australia wins 5th Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup title

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia claimed its fifth Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The International Cricket Council had been hoping to set a world record for the biggest attendance at a women’s sporting event, on the occasion of […]
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

Debashis Sarangi RT @Daniel86criket: Against Australia women (ODI & T20I) #SriLanka Mat - 17 Won - 0 #Pakistan Mat - 22 Won - 0 India is the only Asian… 12 seconds ago

