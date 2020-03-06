Australia crush India to lift fifth Women's T20 World Cup

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup in front of a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.



