Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on money-laundering charges.
