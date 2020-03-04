Amid the coronavirus outbreak, flu season blazes on in Washington state

MarciajResister 🆘️ RT @seattletimes: For the flu, like the coronavirus, outbreaks in long-term care facilities are of special concern. Since the fall start of… 27 minutes ago PattyJayPi🍀 RT @hbernton: As we track #CoronaVirusSeattle, the flu season has extracted it own toll, although in recent weeks King County, coronavirus… 43 minutes ago Bliksem Piebe Interesting article about flu season in Washington state compared to #coronavirus maybe @realdonaldtrump should r… https://t.co/2au7dNNPif 1 hour ago The Seattle Times For the flu, like the coronavirus, outbreaks in long-term care facilities are of special concern. Since the fall st… https://t.co/As7v91lvjL 3 hours ago Hal Bernton As we track #CoronaVirusSeattle, the flu season has extracted it own toll, although in recent weeks King County, co… https://t.co/84fb0zDrq3 3 hours ago Mexicancik @EpsilonTheory Stop being such a worry wart Ben, what about poor old Flu, let’s give that coverage too! (Insert sa… https://t.co/VFmDbgu2ML 5 hours ago