Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around the Puget Sound region. In total, 16 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, residents around the region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects […]
A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its effects. EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Seattle is located in the suburb of Kirkland. Kirkland is the site of an outbreak...