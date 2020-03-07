Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vulcan wins C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

Vulcan wins C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Vulcan, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar. 8) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bronx fancied for C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

The six-year-old gelding Bronx, who is in fine tune, may win the C.N.Wadia Gold Cup (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Mar.8) afternoon races.R
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.