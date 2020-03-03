Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
California senator Kamala Harris says Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate to "unify the people".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:40Published

Biden supporters eager to vote on Tuesday [Video]Biden supporters eager to vote on Tuesday

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for the Missouri Presidential Primary as both major candidates on the Democratic side have visits planned to the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a...
Reuters

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden: NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.