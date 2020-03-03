Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Catholic Church > 'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
As the new coronavirus spreads around the United States, Catholic churches are changing practices during Mass. But most worshipers aren't too worried.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus 02:19

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services

The Chicago Archdiocese issued new guidelines for mass amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Diocese is making changes to Mass in preparation of a possible coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Catholic churches are changing parts of Mass as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus spreads across the states, some Catholic churches are changing their practices during Mass.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laurenreed0319

lauren reed RT @isell_Pro_Payne: Why do you numb-skulls not like washing your hands? It’s a mini shower. Let the water get nice and hot, sit there awhi… 2 seconds ago

FruitKace

🌈60GritFruitKace💅🏽 RT @Eedwardsellis: For the love of God...wash your hands and cover your coughs! Just because you're at low risk doesn't mean that you don't… 2 seconds ago

yooni1verse

ᴀʟ's⁷ ғɪʀsᴛ ʟᴏᴠᴇ RT @SJimons: Panic buying is a symptom of a dysfunctional society diseased with individualism To those with litres of soap at home- do you… 2 seconds ago

Love_Cierra42

Cierra Elisabeth❤️ RT @iamdesibanks: My grandma said dont you let that virus scare you, when it’s time it’s time if it’s here or not. You should of been washi… 2 seconds ago

JulianR5

Acciari RT @AlexKontorovich: With Pi Day just around the corner, let’s remember what Pi is all about. After washing your hands thoroughly, cut the… 2 seconds ago

Abhilieut

Abhishek @Ajay_Bagga @PMOIndia @narendramodi @nsitharaman @PMOIndia If we are that serious in giving growth impetus to our e… https://t.co/sXKaz4tftE 3 seconds ago

lilmexico96

HUNCHO RT @desusnice: "this virus is wild. i was singing happy birthday while washing my hands and realized any birthday i spend without you won't… 3 seconds ago

ebvt78

Erika @76maulz No idea. But I can’t believe that people have just started washing their hands now. Dirty sods 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.