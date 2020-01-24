Global  

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Harris Mum On Endorsement [Video]Harris Mum On Endorsement

Kamala Harris was once considered an elite candidate for President. Her campaign floundered and she dropped out of the race in December. As the primaries approach, her former rival Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

California senator Kamala Harris says Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate to "unify the people".
BBC News

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White...
Reuters

