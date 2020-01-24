John Perschino On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/lXC5YeziBy 1 minute ago The Daily Voice On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/VBpW3cjjuh #news 2 minutes ago CJ RT @CondreayDavid: On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden - Reuters https://t.co/tBCtNl1bDQ 4 minutes ago David Condreay 🆘 On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden - Reuters https://t.co/tBCtNl1bDQ 12 minutes ago HEDGE energy New Article: On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/q09ksCxsPA #Politics March 8, 2020 13 minutes ago Rouut On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/0Xu0HoPlnl https://t.co/7Z0HJwcUum 15 minutes ago WWNR Radio JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from… https://t.co/CMAcPZinbi 17 minutes ago Trevor Hunnicutt On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/YsMBDfGD6z 17 minutes ago