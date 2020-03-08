Global  

Native Americans scramble over shutdown of Fargo sweat lodge

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — In the decade since Fargo agreed to host a sweat lodge for the many Native Americans who live in the area, the simple structure and its users have suffered a series of indignities: The land set aside for the lodge is in a gritty industrial area, a shirtless user was mistaken […]
