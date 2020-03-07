Afrique du Sud : un deuxième cas de coronavirus confirmé Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Le ministère sud-africain de la Santé a annoncé samedi avoir identifié un deuxième cas du nouveau coronavirus, une femme ayant séjourné en Le ministère sud-africain de la Santé a annoncé samedi avoir identifié un deuxième cas du nouveau coronavirus, une femme ayant séjourné en Italie au sein d’un groupe de dix personnes comprenant le premier cas confirmé en Afrique du Sud . La femme, âgée de 39 ans, est originaire de la... 👓 View full article

