Empty chairs for MH17 victims outside Russia's Hague Embassy

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Rows of white chairs were placed in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague on Sunday in a quiet protest by families of those who were shot down with Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, on the eve of the trial - in absentia - of four men accused of murder for their involvement.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims

Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims 02:12

 The families of those killed when Malaysia Airline Flight 17 was shot down over rebel-held Ukrainian territory place empty white chairs in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague, on the eve of a murder trial. David Doyle reports.

