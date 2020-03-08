Empty chairs for MH17 victims outside Russia's Hague Embassy
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Rows of white chairs were placed in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague on Sunday in a quiet protest by families of those who were shot down with Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, on the eve of the trial - in absentia - of four men accused of murder for their involvement.
