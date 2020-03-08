Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly

Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Duchess Meghan continued her "farewell tour" with a surprise school stop Friday to mark International Women's Day, then went to church with the queen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone

Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone 00:33

 Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day. In addition to giving a moving speech to the students where she implored them "to speak up for what...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day [Video]Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

A march in Kyrgyzstan&apos;s capital Bishkek on International Women&apos;s Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Women's Day premiere for Marie Curie biopic 'Radioactive' [Video]Women's Day premiere for Marie Curie biopic 'Radioactive'

The life of Nobel prize-winning scientist Marie Curie was celebrated at an International Women's Day premiere of "Radioactive", a new movie starring Rosamund Pike as the pioneering woman. "Radioactive

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan urges men to honor the women in their lives

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has visited a school to offer an International Women’s Day message with an appeal to men...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsSBSBelfast TelegraphMashableIndiaTimes

Meghan Markle Gets Called ''Beautiful'' by Student During Surprise School Visit

There's no doubt that Meghan Markle is a beautiful woman--inside and out. Ahead of International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex was reminded of that when she...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school asse... #Topbuzz https://t.co/JiqUMAEGjm 28 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly - USA… https://t.co/cJxiZwEJZx 57 minutes ago

chrisusanz

Christopher Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly https://t.co/voxbdLYbdc 2 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly: Duche… https://t.co/Ug8KuSC4XS 2 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly… https://t.co/bbdk4CWWFY 2 hours ago

hollywooddivas

Hollywood Divas Surprise! Duchess Meghan goes to church with the queen, marks International Women's Day at a school assembly https://t.co/UedNBDaYKk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.