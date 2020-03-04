Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gov. Inslee says ‘mandatory measures’ under consideration to combat coronavirus in Washington

Gov. Inslee says ‘mandatory measures’ under consideration to combat coronavirus in Washington

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Washington officials are considering mandatory measures for social distancing as part of the state’s effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday. “I’m going to a meeting in about an hour about this subject right now,” Inslee said in an interview on the CBS show “Face the Nation.” The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Washingtonians May Have To Observe 'Social Distancing'

Washingtonians May Have To Observe 'Social Distancing' 00:37

 Washington State is considering mandatory measures to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus crisis there. According to Reuters, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that it may be necessary to curb social gatherings. We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response [Video]U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response

New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Coronavirus cases in Florida [Video]Coronavirus cases in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus

Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state,...
Reuters

Washington Gov. Inslee Responds to Trump Attacking Him at CDC Presser: ‘I Really Don’t Care’ What He Thinks of Me

There's been a serious increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Washington state, and six people have so far died. Governor *Jay Inslee* appeared on Face...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.