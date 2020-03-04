Gov. Inslee says ‘mandatory measures’ under consideration to combat coronavirus in Washington
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Washington officials are considering mandatory measures for social distancing as part of the state’s effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday. “I’m going to a meeting in about an hour about this subject right now,” Inslee said in an interview on the CBS show “Face the Nation.” The […]
