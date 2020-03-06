Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

Brisbane Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand Princess when it docks in Oakland in Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported [Video]Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four Australians, are waiting for coronavirus test results.
SBS

Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DocWashburn

DocWashburn RT @chesleydohl: "Let's go on a cruise," they said. "It will be so fun and calming," they said.😳😷 3,000 stranded cruise ship passengers… 46 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Stricken Cruise Ship to Dock in Oakland Monday Amid Outbreak https://t.co/ACDx1oWhHR 2 hours ago

coleylogan

coley logan RT @amymiller: “The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for ne… 2 hours ago

__LaLoba_

824💜💛🏁 RT @stopbeingfamous: "The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground… 2 hours ago

23WIFR

23 WIFR ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP QUARANTINE: The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that t… https://t.co/Ip6geD0T0l 2 hours ago

newsense

Jerry Gibbs RT @BrianEntin: The Regal Princess cruise ship is holding off the coast of South Florida right now -- not allowed to dock amid coronavirus… 3 hours ago

chesleydohl

Chesley J. Dohl "Let's go on a cruise," they said. "It will be so fun and calming," they said.😳😷 3,000 stranded cruise ship pass… https://t.co/5968aTABRr 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.