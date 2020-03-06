|
Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand Princess when it docks in Oakland in Monday.
21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess
US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..
