Ethiopia’s Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to take the women’s race. Teshager, who turns 20 on Monday, pulled away from John Langat of […]
