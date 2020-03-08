Ethiopia’s Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to take the women’s race. Teshager, who turns 20 on Monday, pulled away from John Langat of […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Ethiopia's Teshager wins L.A. Marathon in debut Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager won the L.A. Marathon men's race in his debut, while Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to win the women's race.

ESPN 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this