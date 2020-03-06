Global  

Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Sanders campaign released a statement from Jackson Sunday detailing why he believes Sanders is the best candidate for the presidency.
News video: Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders 00:33

 Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning. "With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said...

