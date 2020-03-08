Global  

On the trail: Former rival Kamala Harris backs Biden

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the one-time Democratic presidential contender who took Joe Biden to task over his civil rights record, endorsed the former vice president on Sunday in his bid to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November.
 Senator Kamala Harris was once a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The Senator from California is a former prosecutor, and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Now, Reuters reports Harris is endorsing her one-time rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Harris made the announcement Sunday,...

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden&apos;s bid for the White House.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the...
California senator Kamala Harris says Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate to "unify the people".
