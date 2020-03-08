On the trail: Former rival Kamala Harris backs Biden
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the one-time Democratic presidential contender who took Joe Biden to task over his civil rights record, endorsed the former vice president on Sunday in his bid to challenge RepublicanDonald Trump in November.
