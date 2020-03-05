Battleground Michigan seen as last stand for Bernie Sanders
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he will have to repeat what he did four years ago: win the Michigan primary.
Bernie Sanders got crushed on Super Tuesday.
He lost in New England outside of Vermont.
He lost in Massachusetts and Maine to Joe Biden.
Joe Biden and his campaign now have to momentum.
Sanders last hope is Michigan.
Sanders won Michigan in 2016, surprising Hillary Clinton and paving the way for...
