Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2

Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two third-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes surged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday. Jake Gardiner added a goal and an assist and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who pulled into a tie […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WITNSports

WITN Sports CANES PUNCH PENS Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two thi… https://t.co/3RJ3MW6Aua 38 minutes ago

21WFMJ

21 WFMJ RT @21WFMJSports: Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 https://t.co/xCmycD3ApD 48 minutes ago

21WFMJSports

21 WFMJ Sports Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 https://t.co/xCmycD3ApD 48 minutes ago

A2znews_org

A2ZNews Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 ---read more https://t.co/XBEHnkTE0x 50 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2 https://t.co/nwi2830z14 https://t.co/TGFCUsRC2y 1 hour ago

WuFourqurean

Wu Fourqurean "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/XAgypAc6s1 1 hour ago

WayneLipinsky88

Wayne Lipinsky "Hurricanes Hammer Listless Penguins 6-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/QCsPU17HsG 1 hour ago

937theFan

93.7 The Fan #Pittsburgh has dropped 8 of 10 and is as close to missing the postseason as it is first place in the division. https://t.co/xLx3SSdX1B 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.