On the trail: Kamala Harris backs Biden, Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020
Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements 01:22

 Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This..

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden as Rev. Jesse Jackson Officially Backs Bernie Sanders


Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

The endorsement by the longtime civil rights activist and former presidential candidate came as Mr. Sanders hopes to rally black voters in Michigan’s crucial...
