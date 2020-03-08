Global  

Hatton hands on to win Bay Hill for 1st PGA Tour title

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton went from losing his mind to winning the tournament. Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major, and Hatton kept it together down the stretch Sunday by playing bogey-free over the last seven holes for a 2-over 74 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. […]
