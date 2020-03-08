LeBron & Co. snap Clippers’ streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak. Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away […] 👓 View full article

