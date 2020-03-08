Global  

LeBron & Co. snap Clippers’ streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak. Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away […]
LeBron's Lakers snap Clippers' NBA streak

Anthony Davis has scored 30 points while LeBron James added 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103, snapping their Staples Centre co-tenants'...
