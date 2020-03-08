Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden, the 9th former rival to back his presidential bid

Global  

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden, the 9th former rival to back his presidential bidCalifornia Sen. Kamala Harris announced Sunday morning that she is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and will campaign alongside him in Michigan on Monday, becoming the 9th former presidential rival this cycle to back his bid. "When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored," Harris wrote in a statement released Sunday morning. "I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States."...
 Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

"I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States," Harris said in a tweet.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | Senator Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

She will campaign with him in Detroit
Hindu


